PM Imran will fight case of Kashmiris at UNGA on Sept 27: FM Qureshi

UMERKOT: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will raise Kashmir issue with full strength at UN General Assembly session on September 27, ARY News reported.

Addressing a rally in Umerkot, FM Qureshi expressed his full support for the Hindu community residing in Umerkot and Thaparkar district.

“Today’s gathering is not a political rally, it’s a solidarity show with people of Kashmir. I want to assure my Hindu community residing in Tharparkar and Umerkot that your all rights will be protected,” he added.

“The world is watching that today’s Hindustan doesn’t belong to Nehru and Gandhi, but it is following the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).”

FM Qureshi said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shut down all mosques in Occupied Kashmir, adding that people don’t have food to eat and all type of communication services are blocked in IoK as curfew entered its 27th day.

“International media should come and watch that all temples are open in Pakistan, whereas Modi has shut down all mosques in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and even not allowed Muslims to observe eid prayers,” said FM Qureshi

Earlier in the day, FM Qureshi termed the announcement of US House Committee on Foreign Affairs to discuss the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir a major development.

He said the meeting of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs will prove to be quite useful regarding Kashmir dispute, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister appreciated the role of overseas Pakistanis, particularly the Pak-American community who made a key contribution to internationalize the issue.

