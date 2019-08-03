PM Khan likely to address the nation over government’s 1 year in power: sources

ISLAMABAD: According to sources close to the government, it has been revealed that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government is set to take the nation into confidence over their performance and milestones achieved over the past year, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The ceremony is set to be presided by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan tentatively on August 18, the sources revealed further.

Pakistan’s 2018 elections were held on 25 July 2018 throughout the country. The elections resulted in a clear majority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in National assembly with 116 won seats.

After 28 women and 5 Minority seats, the total number of seats reached 149. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf obtained 0.16 million votes with 31.82% of total cast votes, hence forming a government in the center with the alliance of MQM-P, PML (Q), BAP, BNP-M, GDA, AML, and JWP.

PTI also formed government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by having 78 seats, Punjab by having 175 seats and a government of alliance in Balochistan.

Following Elections Imran Khan was elected as Prime minister obtaining 176 against Mian M. Shehbaz Sharif who obtained 96 votes. PTI was also successful in electing its Speaker and deputy speaker national assembly, Asad Qaiser, and Qasim Suri respectively.

On 4 September 2018, Arif Alvi got elected as 13th President of Pakistan. PTI nominated Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar as C.M. Punjab, Mahmood Khan as C.M. KPK and Jam Kamal Khan as C.M. Balochistan.

The party also appointed its governors; Muhammad Sarwar as Governor of Punjab, Pakistan, Imran Ismail as Governor of Sindh and Shah Farman as Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

