PM Imran Khan likely to address nation on coronavirus situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to deliver an important speech to the nation during the next 24 hours over coronavirus situation, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan has decided to address the nation over the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The decision was taken by the premier while chairing a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) spokesperson held at PM House today.

The participants of the meeting held detailed discussion over the recommendations for the upcoming budget for the next fiscal year and parliamentary session. PM Khan also provided guidelines to the party spokespersons in the meeting.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 85,264 with record case of 4,688 in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), so far, 32,910 cases have been detected in Sindh, 31,104 in Punjab, 11,373 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,224 in Balochistan, 3,544 in Islamabad, 285 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 824 in Gilgit Baltistan.

28,923 patients have recovered from the disease, while 53,366 are still battling the deadly virus. After 82 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours the total tally of fatalities now stands at 1,770.

So far, 615,511 tests have been conducted across the country with 20,167 new tests during the period of last 24 hours.

