PM Imran Khan to address nation at 4:30pm

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today at 4:30pm to take it into confidence on the prevailing law and order situation in the country.

Prime Minister Khan will likely apprise the nation on the current situation in a televised address.

Sources told ARY News that the prime minister has called a meeting of the ruling PTI’s political committee to discuss the current political situation and protests by a banned religious party.

The committee will also deliberate measures to control price hike, the sources added. Besides, they said the premier will also chair a meeting of party and government spokespersons.

A countrywide strike is being observed today on a call given by former chairman of the Central Ruet Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb over a violent clash between workers of the proscribed TLP and law enforcement agencies the other day.

The law enforcement agencies have been put on high alert to deter any untoward incident. Associations of traders and public transporters have announced their support for the strike call.

