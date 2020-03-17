Coronavirus pandemic: PM Imran Khan to address nation today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today (Tuesday) amid growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported, citing sources.

PM Imran would take the nation into confidence after the measures taken by the federal government to combat the spread of COVID-19, said sources.

The prime minister Imran Khan will advise the nation to take safety measures.

Earlier on Saturday, advising the nation to follow safety instructions issued by the government, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that there is no need to panic about the novel Coronavirus.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran said that he was personally overseeing measures to deal with the deadly virus. He maintained that there is a need for caution but not for panic.

PM Imran Khan said that the government is alert to the dangers and have put in place sufficient protocols for the safety and health of the people.

Pakistan’s tally reaches 193

It must be noted that 10 new cases of novel coronavirus have been emerged in Punjab and Sindh today, pushing the total number of cases in the country to 193.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmen Rashid said that overall 42 tests were conducted out of which five were reported positive.

She said that 736 patients have come from Taftan and has been kept in quarantine at a university in Dera Ghazi Khan. “There are currently six confirmed coronavirus cases in Punjab,” added Yasmin Rashid.

Sindh’s tally climbs to 155

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Law Murtaza Wahab, in a Tweet on Tuesday, said the Sindh’s COVID-19 count reached 155 after more people returning from Taftan tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sindh has reported the highest number of 155 coronavirus cases thus far.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Taimur Jhagra confirmed 15 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the province for the first time.

He tweeted: “Just received news that 15 of 19 individuals received in KP from Taftan have tested positive for Corona Virus.

Total confirmed coronavirus cases:

Islamabad 02

Gilgit-Baltistan 05(1 Discharged)

KPK 15

Karachi 35(2 discharged)

Hyderabad 01

Sukkur 119

Taftan 12

Quetta 02

Lahore 01

DG Khan 05

