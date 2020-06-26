PM reviews progress of AJK’s development projects, anti-coronavirus steps

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a high-level meeting for reviewing the progress of development projects and anti-coronavirus steps taken by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government, ARY News reported on Friday.

During his visit to AJK, PM Imran Khan was briefed by chief secretary regarding the ongoing development projects and steps taken by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus. PM Khan was also informed about the testing capacity in AJK, as well as treatment facilities being given to the COVID-19 patients.

The AJK chief secretary also briefed the premier regarding the measures for implementing standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus and plan formulated to distribute health cards.

The participants of the meeting also reviewed the progress of public welfare and development projects initiated to assist the affected people living along the Line of Control (LoC). A briefing was also given regarding the roadmap to the future projects.

AJK chief secretary said that the federal government has helped the AJK authorities more than expectation by timely provision of medical supplies to fight COVID-19.

PM Imran Khan said that the number of COVID-19 infections was low in AJK as compared to the other parts of the country. He directed authorities to ensure implementation of smart lockdown in hotspot areas. He also orderd to run a public awareness campaign for precautionary measures and SOPs.

The premier said that the pandemic has badly affected the national economy, however, neither the federal government increased the annual grant to AJK in the federal budget 2020-21 nor any reduction was made in allocations for Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

