PM launches Al-Beruni Radius tourism project at Nandana Fort

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched on Sunday Al-Beruni Radius project at Nandana Fort in Jehlum to “promote tourism and generate job opportunities for the coming generations”.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said preservation of heritage and tourism sites is necessary to apprise the future generation about rich cultural and historical assets of Pakistan.

“Unfortunately, we did not develop and preserve our archaeological sites,” he pointed out, adding the recent discovery of a 40-feet long statue of sleeping Buddha from Haripur shows rich cultural heritage of Pakistan.

“We have to protect these sites for our coming generations and the world to attract tourists from across the globe as tourism is a big source of employment and earning revenue,” the prime minister said.

The project is being undertaken as part of the prime minister’s vision to promote tourism in line with the National Tourism Strategy 2020-30.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari briefed the premier about the tourism project. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar and Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhary Fawad Hussain were also present on the occasion.

The site’s archaeological significance dates back to the 11th century when famous scholar Abu Rehan Al-Beruni during his stay quantified the circumference of the Earth. Al-Beruni later wrote a famous book about the region and mentioned Nandana as a great center of learning.

The historical Nandana Fort is located in tehsil Pind Dadan Khan of district Jhelum.

Earlier on December 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the promotion of tourism sector was the top priority of the government.

He had said this while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad after witnessing an agreement signing between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and World Bank for ECO Tourism.

The government would expand road networks to boost tourism, PM Imran had said, adding that unplanned tourism had badly affected tourist spots. He had underlined the need for protection and preservation of the environment of tourist spots in the country.

