APHC delegation meets PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has met Prime Minister Imran Khan and apprised him regarding the latest situation of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The APHC delegation strongly condemned the illegal and one-sided move of the Indian government in occupied Kashmir. They paid tribute to the efforts of the Pakistani government and PM Imran Khan for highlighting the miseries of Kashmiris.

The Hurriyat leaders said that PM Khan became an effective voice for the innocent Kashmiris and exposed the fascism of India.

Read: Youm-e-Istehsal being observed today to express solidarity with Kashmiris

PM Imran Khan said that neither the voice of Kashmiris could be silenced through the deployment of 900,000 occupation forces in Kashmir nor their struggle could be stopped by illegally changing status of the valley.

The premier continued that the fascist actions of Indian PM Narendra Modi while implementing the RSS philosophy have been exposed before the world. PM Imran Khan vowed that he will keep raising for the rights of Kashmiris on all platforms.

The voice of Kashmiris affected by atrocities was shaking the conscience of the international community, said the premier, reiterating that moral, diplomatic and political support towards the Kashmiris will be continued by Pakistan on every platform.

Read: Modi’s August 5 move a blunder; provided further momentum to Kashmir’s freedom movement: PM Imran

Youm-e-Istehsal is being observed today (Wednesday) to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of the one-year military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

One minute silence was observed across the country at 10:00 am. The traffic across the country also came to a halt for one minute.

A host of events were arranged in order to denounce the Indian unilateral illegal actions against Kashmiri people as well as the atrocities being carried out by the Indian forces in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing Youm-e-Istehsal to denounce illegal, immoral and unconstitutional step, which India took on this day last year to strip the IIOJK of its special status.

Comments

comments