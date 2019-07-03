PM Imran Khan approves new domestic cricket structure

ISLAMABAD: The role of departmental cricket ended with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approval of recommendations of a Task Force on cricket affairs in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister approved the recommendations of the task force for the new structure of domestic cricket in the country as the Chief Patron of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The Task Force on cricket had forwarded its recommendation to the prime minister for reforms in domestic cricket structure.

According to the new domestic structure only six teams will be eligible to play the First Class Cricket in the country, two from Punjab and one each from Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces and the federal territory.

The new cricket structure will focus on steps to strengthen and encourage cricket at grassroots level.

Under the new structure curtains fall on departmental cricket that has played a pivotal role for promotion of the sport in the country for last 45 years.

Prime Minister Imran Khan while granting his approval to the new cricket structure has advised the departments to extend cooperation to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the new cricket system in the country.

The departments should sponsor the teams instead of their own teams in the old structure of the sport, the PM reportedly advised them.

