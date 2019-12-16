ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the sacrifices rendered by the innocent children of Army Public School (APS) – Peshawar have united the nation against violence and hatred, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan, in his message on the fifth anniversary of APS Peshawar tragedy, paid rich tribute to the martyrs. He prayed for peace of APS martyrs and condoled their relatives. The premier said that the blood of the innocent children has united whole nation against terrorists.

“We are also paying tribute to the Pakistan Army, police and other agencies over fighting the war against terrorism. We promise here that we will not let the militancy thoughts to grow in Pakistan.”

The fifth anniversary of the callous terrorist attack on the Army Public School Peshawar that left around 150 people martyred is being observed today.

On this day in 2014, more than 150 people, including 134 children and staff members lost their lives in a blatant act of terrorism in Army Public School Peshawar.

After this tragic incident, the government chalked out the National Action Plan (NAP) to eliminate terrorism from the country.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa also paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar and their brave parents.

“APS carnage will never be forgotten. Five of the involved terrorists have been hanged through military courts. Salute to martyrs and their families.”, said General Bajwa, in his message on the eve to mark 5th anniversary of APS martyrs, released by the director-general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) through his official twitter handle.

“We have come a long way in failing terrorism as a nation. United we move towards lasting peace and prosperity of Pakistan.”

A number of activities and functions will be held across the country to remember the sacrifices of innocent children.

