ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan reviewed on Monday arrangements for the upcoming visit of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman who is scheduled to tour Pakistan later this month, ARY News reported.

The prime minister presided over a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review arrangements, including potential agreements to be signed with the kingdom during the crown prince’s visit to foster bilateral cooperation.

Sources say “historical deals” which would be inked during the visit of the crown prince are being given final shape. Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and others attended the meeting.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, the Board of Investment’s chairman, federal secretaries, and other officials were also in attendance.

It was reported earlier that agreements of huge investment worth 14 billion dollars on behalf of the Saudi Arabian government will be inked during the visit of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

A petrochemical complex would be built from Saudi Arabia’s investment in Gwadar and a memorandum of understanding will be signed in this regard, the sources had said.

The kingdom has already transferred $3 billion as promised during visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, to face balance of payment issue.

Later in a video message, Prime Minister Imran Khan had congratulated the nation and thanked Saudi Arabia for what he termed an “amazing package” to steer the country out of balance of payment crisis.

Provision of raw oil will also be discussed with the Saudi Arabian dignitary during his stay in the country.

Comments

comments