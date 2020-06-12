PM Imran Khan arrives in Lahore for a two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived on a two-day visit of Lahore on Friday where he is likely to hold important meetings focusing the evolving coronavirus situation, ARY News reported.

During the visit, the prime minister Imran Khan is scheduled to chair an important meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the Punjab province.

Read More: Punjab govt to reimpose lockdown in Lahore after surge in cases: sources

The meeting will deliberate over the letter written by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to Punjab Health department regarding an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

The meeting will brief the premier over ease in lockdown restriction and SOPs. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will also brief PM Khan on the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.

The performance report of Punjab government ministers will also be evaluated by the prime minister during the meetings, added sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab province witnessed an increase of 1,919 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, raising the provincial virus tally to 47,382.

Read More: Time has arrived to strictly implement SOPs against COVID-19: PM

According to statistics provided by the provincial health department, 49 more people lost their lives in the province while battling COVID-19. The total number of patients who succumbed to the virus has reached 890 in the province.

The provincial capital of Punjab, Lahore reported more than half of the virus cases today as its tally went up to 971 today.

Comments

comments