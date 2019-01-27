ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in his native town Mianwali on a daylong visit on Sunday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the prime minister will address the convocation of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and will hold meetings with key political figures of the city.

Earlier, on Jan 24, the prime minister postponed a rally scheduled to take place in Mianwali on Jan 27 in the aftermath of Sahiwal incident. According to party sources, the rally will now be held in February and its date will be announced later on.

Four people, including a woman and a teenage girl, were killed in a shady encounter involving the Punjab police’s counter-terrorism department (CTD) on a highway in the Qadirabad area of Sahiwal district on Jan 19.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Imran Khan a day earlier directed Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to rid the police force of personnel with criminal record.

In order to bring in reforms in the Punjab Police, Khan issued several instructions to Buzdar in this regard. He directed the CM to scrutinize police force and identify those with criminal background. He asked the chief minister expedite the scrutiny process.

PM Khan said police system needs to be overhauled in the province on immediate basis.

Buzdar said the scrutiny process had already begun in the police department, adding it would take around six months for its completion.

Comments

comments