PM Imran Khan irked over audio involving CCPO Lahore, woman complainant  

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed their resentment over audio of the Capital City Police Office (CCPO) Lahore Umar Sheikh, in which he could be allegedly heard hurling abuses at a woman complainant during a telephone conversation, ARY NEWS reported.

The CCPO Lahore has been directed to submit a report regarding the matter while Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat had also met with Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Inam Ghani in this regard.

Furthermore, the CCPO Lahore Umar Shaikh has also submitted a request for leave to the IG Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was not the first time that the CCPO Lahore has landed himself in a controversy owing to his remarks.

On September 14, CCPO Lahore Umer Sheikh had to apologise for his statement on the Lahore motorway gang-rape incident in which he had said the victim woman shared the blame for it.

In a statement after meeting Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar in Lahore, he said: “I apologise to the victim woman and all sections of society for my remarks.” He said he didn’t mean anything wrong and if his statement has led to any misunderstanding, he then apologise to the victim and all those angered by it.

The governor said the CCPO’s statement has caused anger among the family members of the victim as well as society. The city police chief also gave an explanation on his statement during the meeting.

