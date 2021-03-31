PM Imran Khan invites Bahrain Crown Prince to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday invited Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to visit Pakistan after the two made a telephonic contact, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details of the telephonic conversation shared by the Prime Minister’s Office on Twitter, it was said that the premier received a telephone call from Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

The Crown Prince enquired about the Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI‘s health and wished him a speedy recovery.

The Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for his call and conveyed warm greetings for His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain. — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 31, 2021

The two leaders also discussed the COVID-19 situation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the Crown Prince for his call and conveyed warm greetings for King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. The two leaders also discussed the COVID-19 situation.

The PM hoped that the brotherly ties between Pakistan 🇵🇰 and the Kingdom of Bahrain 🇰🇼 will continue to prosper and strengthen in the years ahead. — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 31, 2021



Besides this, the PMO shared that reaffirming the strong bonds of amity that always existed between the leadership and people of the two countries, Prime Minister Imran Khan invited the Crown Prince to visit Pakistan.

On March 29, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to express a partnering interest in the Billion Tree Tsunami project as the two states’ heads discussed environmental protection bids.

The telephonic conversation followed the letter penned down by the Pakistani PM to the Crown Prince over initiatives of “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” to protect nature, which he shared on his Twitter account earlier today.

Crown Prince MBS also enquired about the health of PM Khan and pledged to work in coordinated efforts towards the shared goal of protecting the environment.

