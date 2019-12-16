Pakistan, Bahrain’s bilateral ties to be enhanced after PM’s visit: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said Monday that PM Imran Khan’s visit to Bahrain will begin a new era of bilateral relations between both countries, ARY News reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, said that PM Imran Khan is visiting Bahrain over the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and he will participate as a guest of honour in Manama’s national day event. Bahrain will confer its highest civilian award on PM Imran Khan, she added.

The visit will open new doors for the enhancement of bilateral cooperation among countries connected with the relations based on joint culture, religion and confidence. Awan said that the people of both countries are passionate to strengthen bilateral ties, whereas, more than 100,000 Pakistanis are playing a role in the economic development of Manama.

She expressed hopes that PM Imran Khan’s recent visit will promote trade and investment in Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had left for Bahrain to attend its National Day as Guest of Honour.

PM Khan is visiting Bahrain on the invitation of King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the cabinet and senior government officials.

This is PM Khan’s first visit to Bahrain since assuming office in August last year.

During the visit, he will have one-on-one meeting with King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa and hold delegation-level talks with Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.

The exchange of views would cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations and matters pertaining to regional and international issues.

