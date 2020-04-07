ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday conveyed his “best wishes and prayers for the earliest recovery and good health” of his British counterpart Boris Johnson who is in an intensive care unit (ICU) battling coronavirus.

In his letter to the British premier, he has also underscored the importance of Pakistan and UK working together to overcome the formidable challenges posed by COVID-19 and building a safer world, according to the Foreign Office.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened and he has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise.

Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday night and had been undergoing tests after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms for more than 10 days, but the government had earlier said he was in good spirits and still in charge.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” a spokesman for his office said.

