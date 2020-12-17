PM Imran Khan briefed over Karachi transport projects

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and apprised him of the COVID-19 situation in Sindh province, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the Sindh governor also apprised PM Imran Khan about progress on Karachi’s Green and Red lines transport projects.

The Sindh governor also invited the prime minister to visit the province which he accepted, a PM Office press release said.

It may be noted that the under-construction Green Line Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project will be inaugurated between July and September next year.

Green Line BRT

The BRT Green Line project with intersections has a 24 km long route, which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground route, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor has been constructed at Numaish.

The construction work on Phase-I was started in 2016.

Red Line BRT project

The construction work on the Red line BRT project will start next year.

The Red Line will span 26 km from Safoora to Tower, covering 43 stations. It is expected to have an average daily ridership of 625,000 passengers.

The route of the 26-kilometer BRT Red Line project will connect Model Colony to Johar Complex en route Jinnah Avenue and Malir Cantt while the buses will run through University Road, Hassan Square and Numaish roundabout.

It would be the first-ever transport project to be run without any subsidy by the

