ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has been briefed on the impending fears related to coronavirus, ARY News reported.

SAPM Awan said that there was no case of the virus of being reported in the country, thus far.

She said that the Prime Minister has directed to the employee all available resources against the threat and ensure safety and outbreak.

PM Imran Khan has also directed special attention towards people moving in and out of the country after it claimed lives in neighbouring Iran and Afghanistan, said SAPM Awan.

Speaking on the American President Donald Trump’s India visit, the SAPM to the prime minister said that the defeat of Indian narrative in the country itself is its biggest defeat.

Awan also added that a regulatory policy and price mechanism was discussed in great detail during the session and the Ministry of Power gave a briefing on the matter to the premier.

She also added that the agreements done in the past related to the power sector had caused irreparable damage which the current regime is trying to revert and bring back normalcy.

