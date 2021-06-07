PM Imran Khan, British counterpart Boris Johnson hold phone talk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his British counterpart Boris Johnson held a phone talk where the latter expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the train accident, ARY News reported on Monday.

During the telephonic conversation, Imran Khan and British PM Boris Johnson exchanged views on the current trajectory of bilateral relations, the Afghan peace process, the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.

PM Imran Khan expressed the hope that Pakistan and the UK would be able to forge an even stronger partnership going forward, particularly in the domains of trade and investments. The two leaders agreed on the importance of high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister @BorisJohnson of the United Kingdom, today. pic.twitter.com/gAFOjPg90g — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 7, 2021

The premier lauded efforts of PM Boris Johnson in effectively combating the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK. He also briefed his British counterpart on measures taken by Pakistan to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic while saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy.

On Afghanistan, PM Khan reiterated Pakistan’s support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process. He also reiterated his longstanding stance that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political solution was the only way forward.

Underscoring the importance of a responsible withdrawal, Imran Khan apprised his British counterpart of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to support the Afghan peace process, as part of shared responsibility.

PM Johnson has been apprised by PM Khan regarding the progress made by Pakistan to strengthen its AML/CFT framework. He urged that the members of the FATF should recognise Pakistan’s achievements in complying with FATF benchmarks.

The two sides agreed to continue to work together to further strengthen relations and advance the common objective of regional and global peace and stability.

Boris Johnson expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the recent train accident in Pakistan.

Boris Johnson said that the United Kingdom (UK) will continue its diplomatic and development assistance to the Afghan government. The British premier congratulated PM Khan for the successful organisation of UN World Environment Day.

Comments

comments