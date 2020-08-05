PM Imran Khan consults PTI leaders over by-polls on Punjab seats

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has become active in the wake of by-polls on two Punjab seats amid the death of the PML-N lawmakers due to coronavirus, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

The prime minister chaired a meeting at his residence in Bani Gala, Islamabad to hold initial consultations on by-polls in two constituencies from Punjab province.

NA-75 remained vacant after the death of PML-N MNA Syed Iftikharul Hassan and PP-51 Gujranwala got vacated after the death of PML-N Punjab Assembly lawmaker Shaukat Manzoor Cheema, both of them died due to coronavirus.

The meeting attended by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Ejaz Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and SAPM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, mulled over a list of proposed candidates, election campaign and other polls-related activities.

PTI steps up preparations for LB polls in Punjab

The participants presented their suggestions for the by-polls while Ejaz Chaudhry submitted a report on the ground situation and preparation of the party in both the constituencies to the prime minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would make a final decision regarding the PTI candidates in the constituencies.

