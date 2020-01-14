ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the federal cabinet is underway under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss a sixteen-point agenda which also include the global developments including US-Iran tensions.

The meeting was summoned by PM Imran Khan today to review the political and economic situation of the country. The 16-point agenda of the meeting of federal cabinet was issued yesterday, whereas, implementation of the previous decisions will also be reviewed.

According to the agenda, briefings will be given on the performance of different ministries and its subordinate departments while the decisions taken by the concerned committee for legislation will also be approved in the meeting.

Read: ‘Pakistan soil will not be used for war’: FM after ‘positive’ meeting with Iranian president

Cabinet members are likely to approve the appointment of director-general of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), in-charge member in Karachi Secretariat of Pakistan Ombudsman, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Pakistan State Oil (PSO), production control member of Heavy Industries Taxila.

An agreement of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia air services is also expected to get approval and a report will be presented before the members regarding the distribution of four per cent quota allocated for erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

A policy will be envisaged for the construction of high-rise buildings in major cities including Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore, Multan. A briefing will be given on Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora Act, 2012 and reformations in the Ministry of Health, whereas, the cabinet will also review complaints against homeopathic colleges registered at Citizen Portal. Moreover, the appointment of a judge at Lahore’s Banking Court will also get approval.

Comments

comments