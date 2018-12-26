PM Imran Khan chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan presiding over a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy on Wednesday (today) to discuss the gas crisis in the country.

The meeting also discussing over the issues related to power generation projects, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and petroleum sector etc.

A report submitted by the fact-finding committee of the petroleum division, also discussed in the meeting and the prime minister is expected to take decision on the matter, sources said.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Minister of Energy Omar Ayub also briefed the meeting about the issues faced by Pakistan’s power sector.

A new gas load management plan also considered in the meeting. Apart of it, the gas companies presented the demand plan of LNG for the next four months.

The cabinet committee on energy also discussed the role of the refineries and the furnace oil lobby in the crisis, sources said.

