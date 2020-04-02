PM Imran Khan chairs NCC meeting on COVID-19 situation

ISLAMABAD: In order to review measures against novel coronavirus, a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) is underway in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, ARY News reported.

The meeting will discuss ways and means to effectively deal with coronavirus pandemic. The NCC will also discuss matters regarding the opening of international borders for trade purposes.

Sources said the Chairman NDMA will brief meeting about the testing kits and other medical equipment received from foreign countries in the fight against Covid-19.

Chief Ministers of all provinces, federal ministers, top military officials and chairman NDMA are present in the meeting.

The NCC meeting on Wednesday decided for extending its lockdown till April 14 to curb the spread of COVID-19 besides finalising a solid strategy to cope with the impact of the pandemic.

The decisions were taken in a session of National Coordination Committee held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the current situation of coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan.

It is decided to extend lockdown till April 14 besides finalising to hold consultations on April 5 to relax the restrictions in phases across the country.

Asad Umar said that lockdown will continue till April 14 across Pakistan, however, all shops of food items and medical stores will remain opened during the period. The committee has also decided to resume goods transport in all parts of the country, he added.

The federal minister asked all provincial government to ensure implementation of the NCC decisions.

