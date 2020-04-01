ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on coronavirus is underway in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources said the meeting will discuss ways and means to effectively deal with coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the country. The provincial chief ministers and the AJK Prime Minister will attend the meeting.

The meeting will finalize the strategy regarding lockdown and restrictions in the country to contain COVID-19. It will also dilate upon the transportation of goods in the current situation.

The meeting will brief PM Imran Khan about steps taken regarding Corona Relief Tiger Force, said sources.

It may be noted that this is the sixth NCC meeting on the COVID-19 situation.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Rawalpindi hospital has said the government stands by the medical staff including doctors and will provide them full protection in the fight against COVID-19.

“Doctors, nurses and other medical staff are in the frontline of a battle against coronavirus,” adding that incumbent govt will provide them all necessary protective equipment to ensure their safety and health.

He said the trend of the pandemic in Pakistan will become more clear in a matter of one week. However, he expressed satisfaction that Pakistan has not witnessed the sort of escalation of cases as has been seen in the western countries.

The prime minister regretted that the health sector was not given preference over the last seven decades.

