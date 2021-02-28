PM Imran Khan lauds China over eradicating poverty in country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday congratulated China’s President Xi Jinping on successfully eradicating extreme poverty in their country, ARY NEWS reported.

“I want to congratulate President Xi Jinping [and] the Chinese government for the momentous achievement of eradicating extreme poverty in their country,” the prime minister took to Twitter to convey his congratulatory message.

For developing countries like Pakistan there are lessons to be learnt. With determination and commitment we can do the same for our people. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 28, 2021



“Never before in history have 750 million people been taken out of extreme poverty in a span of 35 years,” he added.

He said that for developing countries like Pakistan there are lessons to be learned. “With determination and commitment, we can do the same for our people.”

It is pertinent to mention here that China held a high-profile celebration to mark what its President Xi Jinping described as a complete victory in eliminating absolute poverty.

Mr. Xi said over the past eight years under his term, 98.99 million poor in rural areas had been lifted out of poverty while all the 832 designated impoverished counties and 128,000 impoverished villages had been removed from the government’s list.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his first speech of New Year set out the objectives his government plans to achieve in 2021.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with the launch of new vehicles in the country here today, he said, “his two major public welfare objectives this year will be ensuring universal health coverage through health card scheme and launching an initiative under Ehsaas Programme to make sure that no one goes to bed hungry.”

Prime Minister Khan said 2021 is the year of progress as Pakistan is heading in the right direction.

He underscored that Pakistan needs to partner with China for industrial development. “China made the fastest progress in 35 years and pulled 700 million people out of poverty,” he said.

