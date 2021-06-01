RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has visited Quetta today and addressed participants of the staff course at Command and Staff College, Quetta, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

On his arrival at Command and Staff College – Quetta, the premier was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.

Addressing the officers, PM Khan said that Pakistan Army has produced unmatched results when pitched against its adversaries and successfully deterred the nefarious designs of Pakistan’s enemies.

He added that country’s defence is impregnable due to the professionalism and battle-hardened armed forces of Pakistan.

Imran Khan deliberated at length upon his vision of the future of Pakistan where the rule of law, across the board accountability and justice are the order of the day.

“Establishment of a prosperous state in line with Islamic principles and ideology of our great leaders like Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam can be achieved only if we work hard consistently as a nation,” the PM stated.

The premier said that the government has made all-out efforts for progress in various sectors like agriculture, industry, technology and automation. He advised participant officers to pursue their dreams without fear of failure to achieve their objectives.

