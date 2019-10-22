ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated in clear terms that the government won’t compromise on the Kashmir cause in view of opposition parties’ planned protest in the federal capital later this month.

Speaking to PTI leader Babar Awan who called on him in Islamabad, he stressed that his government’s priority is to head towards political and economic stability.

“All our focus is centered on the welfare and financial uplift of public, which is why the Kamyab Jawan and Ehsas programmes have been launched,” he added.

The prime minister said it is the constitutional right of opposition parties to hold peaceful protests.

Prime Minister Khan and Awan discussed political, legal and constitutional matters at the meeting.

The PTI leader said seemingly, the opposition’s upcoming protest won’t be peaceful, claiming the parties appear to be orchestrating anarchy in the country.

Earlier, on Oct 21, Prime Minister Khan had predicted the country’s political climate will change in coming three to four weeks.

The premier made this prediction during a meeting with Moazzam Abbasi, a GDA candidate who won Thursday’s by-election for the Sindh Assembly seat in Larkana (PS-11). He called on the prime minister at the Governor House in Karachi.

“The political climate will change in next three to four weeks,” Prime Minister Khan said, assuring Abbasi that he would pay a visit to Larkana as soon as the climate changes.

