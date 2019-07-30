PM Imran Khan condemns Quetta blast

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned the bomb blast that took place near a police station in Quetta, ARY News reported.

PM Khan has expressed grief over the deaths of innocent people in Quetta and has directed the authorities to provide better medical facilities to injured.

Earlier in the day, at least four people, including two policemen, were killed and 28 others injured in an explosion near a police station in Quetta.

Quetta’s Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) police Abdul Razzaq Cheema confirmed that two police personnel among four people were killed in the blast and added that the terrorists targeted a police vehicle near the City police station in Quetta.

He said that additional station house officer (SHO) Shafaat Ali was among the injured and added that he was in a critical condition at the hospital. The police officer said that the explosive device was planted on a motorcycle.

Law enforcement agencies and police rushed to the scene, after being informed and cordoned off the area. Bomb disposal squad also reached at the scene to ascertain the intensity, nature and target of the blast.

Rescue officials shifted the bodies and the injured to Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment. The provincial government imposed an emergency at the hospitals while doctors and paramedical staff were directed to report immediately on their duties.

