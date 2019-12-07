PM Imran Khan condoles demise of Qatar PM’s mother

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his deep condolences on the demise of Sheikha Mariam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah, mother of the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister of the State of Qatar.

According to the PM Office, the Prime Minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul as well as for fortitude and strength for the bereaved family of the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister, Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Earlier, on December 4, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan had extended sympathies and condolences to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, over the sad demise of his brother Prince Mutaib bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In a press release issued by the foreign office on Wednesday,in their separate messages, the President and the Prime Minister expressed their sorrow and grief over the passing away of Prince Mutaib bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul as well as for fortitude and strength for the Al Saud family.

Read More: Over 200,000 Pakistani pilgrims to perform Hajj next year

The prince was the eldest surviving son of Saudi Arabia’s founding monarch, King Abdulaziz. The royal court did not elaborate on the cause of his death, but some local media said he had been ill for several years.

Comments

comments