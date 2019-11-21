PM Khan extends ‘heartiest congratulations’ to Sri Lanka’s new premier

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday extended “heartiest congratulations” to Sri Lanka’s new prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on being appointed as the country’s premier.

He tweeted: “Heartiest congratulations @PresRajapaksa on your being appointed Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.”

“I am looking forward to working closely with you & your Govt to further develop our historical friendship & partnership & find avenues for deepening cooperation between the two nations,” he added.

Heartiest congratulations @PresRajapaksa on your being appointed Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. I am looking forward to working closely with you & your Govt to further develop our historical friendship & partnership & find avenues for deepening cooperation between the two nations. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 21, 2019

Earlier, on Nov 19, Prime Minister Khan had telephoned the newly-elected President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa to felicitate him on his election as the 7th President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

He extended a cordial invitation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan, which he accepted.

During the telephonic conversation, he had said the election reflected the trust reposed by the Sri Lankan people in the leadership and vision of President Rajapaksa.

Prime Minister Khan hoped the country and its people would achieve greater success and prosperity under President Gotabaya’s stewardship.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka bilateral relations were also discussed. The two leaders reciprocated each other’s desire to further fortify bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

Comments

comments