PM constitutes committee comprising federal ministers to devise political strategy

ISLAMABAD: To keep an observant check on the opposition movement and relevant political dealings, the Prime Minister has put together a committee on Tuesday comprising federal ministers, ARY News reported.

The committee will float its recommendations in the cabinet regarding the current opposition movements and will help devise strategies for the government to deal with political matters.

The committee constituted by the PM comprises federal minister for planning, development, reforms and special initiatives Asad Umar, minister for education and professional training Shafqat Mahmood and science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry.

The committee includes federal railways minister Sheikh Rasheed, advisor to PM on accountability and interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar and PM advisor on parliamentary affairs Babar Awan as well.

It is pertinent to note that the government has decided to write once again to Britain authorities with the context of the Pakistani court’s ruling in Nawaz’s case.

Earlier today, in the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan it was decided principally to ensure Nawaz’s return at any cost with the assistance of British government.

In order to request the British government to repatriate Nawaz Sharif, who’s been declared an absconder by the court, the government has delegated ministry of foreign affairs and FIA the task, so his repatriation is made possible and he faces the legal proceedings in the cases against him.

Federal cabinet decided to bring back Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif from London with PM Khan saying that the government would use all legal options for the purpose.

The prime minister said that they would bring back Nawaz Sharif with the help of British authorities. “He left the country using his illness as an excuse,” Imran Khan asserted and said he has to return to the country and face courts.

