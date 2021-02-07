PM Imran Khan convenes cabinet meeting

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a Federal Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (February 9) to discuss the current political, economic, security, and coronavirus situation in the country, ARY News reported. 

According to the details, a nine-point agenda of the meeting has been issued in this regard. The federal cabinet will discuss and endorse the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

The agenda of the federal cabinet session includes approval of the construction of 30 new model courts across the country. The Ministry of Communication would brief cabinet meeting on the Metro Bus project, the appointment of Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation administrator is also part of the agenda.

Read More: Federal cabinet greenlights ordinance for Senate polls through open vote

The cabinet would give approval to the summary for the appointment of the new OGRA chairman.

