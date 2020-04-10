‘Isolated are safe’: PM Imran Khan predicts increase in COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has predicted a rise in coronavirus cases in coming days and said that those people living in isolation will remain safe from the virus.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing a telethon of a private news channel for Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund, expressed fear that the virus cases will increase in coming day.

He said the people staying isolated were safe and the virus spread will slow down after we adopt precautionary measures.

The premier said that different countries are witnessing positive results of lockdown and he believes that lockdowns create heavy losses to the states. China had imposed a complete lockdown of Wuhan to control the virus.

PM Khan said nobody could predict the situation after two weeks. He said the federal government is utilising all available resources to contain COVID-19.

“Our health system is very weak and we are well aware regarding the shortage of ventilators in our hospitals.” The premier also expressed fears that negligence will create COVID-19 situation like Europe in the country.

“The government will distribute Rs144 billion funds among 12 million deserving families and we are collecting funds to expand financial assistance to more people.” He added that the available resources were however not enough to fulfil requirements of all needy people despite the provision of $8 billion worth financial relief package by the federal government. Moreover, the government is also going to resume activities of construction sector to reduce the impact on the national economy after coronavirus crisis.

While detailing the transparency of the expenditures of relief funds, PM Khan said the database of needy people are compiled from the details of National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

He also said that a mechanism is being prepared for donors to keep full records of funds and spot areas facing crisis amid coronavirus.

The premier has also paid rich tribute to the health workers fighting the coronavirus as front line warriors. He said that the nation will defeat the pandemic through exhibiting unity in a difficult time.

