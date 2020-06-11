Time has arrived to strictly implement SOPs against COVID-19: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the time has arrived to strictly implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 and announced to personally monitor the effectuation of the government orders, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing a press conference over the pandemic situation, said that the death rate was increasing due to COVID-19 in Pakistan which is more than its estimation.

The premier said that the federal authorities were fully aware of the rise in coronavirus cases after lifting strict lockdown measures.

He criticised the opposition leadership, saying that they were apparently willing to see the disasters of the pandemic by the spike in death toll and unstable economy. He slammed that the opposition leaders wanted to hide their corrupt practices and tried to cash the difficulties being faced by the country.

“I am happy that my team guided me after holding a comprehensive consultation. My team has efficiently worked during the last three months with the consultations of all provinces. We were facing a lot of pressure, however, the team produced the best results in such a situation.”

“Our opponents wanted to push the federal government to impose lockdown in the previous phase. I am grateful to Allah Almighty that we had not imposed lockdown measures like India. The imposition of curfew in India had affected around 84 per cent families, whereas, 34 per cent of families could not even survive for more than two weeks if they were not provided assistance.”

“I am saying this from the first day that the people should think about the poor families as lockdown would not affect wealthy people. We are saved from the severe consequences by not imposing the lockdown like India.”

PM Khan expressed fear that the death count due to coronavirus will further increase in Pakistan. He urged nationals to stand strong for fighting the pandemic.

