PM Imran Khan takes coronavirus test, awaits result

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a coronavirus test, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

Experts from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital took his sample for the deadly disease.

Prime Minister Khan decided to get himself tested after Faisal Edhi, who had called on him a few days back, was diagnosed with the virus.

Speaking at a media briefing this evening, the premier’s focal person on Covid-19 Dr Faisal Sultan confirmed PM Khan will get himself tested for the coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh Health Department revealed the coronavirus report of Faisal Edhi, the chairperson of the Edhi Foundation, has turned out to be positive.

His son Saad Edhi in a statement said that Faisal Edhi is in Islamabad and doing better.

“He has not been admitted to any hospital and is self-isolating,” he added.

