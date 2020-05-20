PM Imran Khan to launch COVID-19 telehealth portal today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Covid-19 telehealth portal in Islamabad today to ensure effective contact between doctors and coronavirus patients during the Covid-19 pandemic, ARY News reported.

The purpose of establishing Covid-19 telehealth portal is to keep patients safe from unnecessary meetings in the context of the coronavirus situation.

The doctors can voluntarily register themselves with this platform and recommend diagnosis as well as treatment to the patients free of cost.

Similarly, citizens can ask questions about Covid-19 and remain in contact with doctors by telephone.

Last month, PM Imran launched the Yaran-e-Watan initiative to enable overseas Pakistani health professionals to support the country’s efforts to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Tweet, PM Imran said that Pakistani health professionals are on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 across the world and they want to help the govt to combat COVID19 in Pakistan.

“We have launched YaranWatan initiative for our overseas health professionals who can now register to volunteer their services,” he said.

It must be noted that the initiative was launched in collaboration with the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development with support from the Pakistani diaspora health organisations.

