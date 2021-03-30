Web Analytics
‘Rest, sleep & soups’: PM shares Covid-19 experience with president

President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: A day after testing positive for Covid-19, President Dr. Arif Alvi took to Twitter on Tuesday to express gratitude to people for their “good wishes and prayers”.

“I am overwhelmed & humbled by good wishes & prayers, that I believe create a palpable aura of healing,” he tweeted. “Of course with so many praying for me I feel better today.”

President Alvi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan called him and shared his experience of battling the deadly disease. “[PM] Advised rest, sleep & soups,” he revealed.

Also Read: Hafeez Shaikh tests Covid-19 positive

On Monday, President Dr. Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak tested positive for COVID-19, days after the former got the first dose of the anti-COVID jab. Taking to Twitter, Arif Alvi said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and prayed that may Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees.

