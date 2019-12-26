PM Imran Khan to depart for Karachi today: sources

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan to arrive on a short trip to the metropolis tomorrow, Sources privy to the government quarters revealed that PM Imran Khan will arrive in the city at 3 pm, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The prime minister is set to meet the leaders of the national assembly along with holding a separate meeting with Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail.

PM Imran Khan is also slated to attend the wedding ceremony of minister Asad Umar’s son.

Sources further claimed that the premier will depart back to the capital, Islamabad at 10 pm on the same day.

Earlier on December 25, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Karachi on December 27 and the premier is willing to meet Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Governor Imran Ismail, while addressing media alongside CM Murad Ali Shah after paying a visit to Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum, said a positive meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI) held with PM Imran Khan in Islamabad.

He expressed hopes that Sindh CM will coordinate Centre for development projects. Ismail said it could be a difference of opinion among Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) but both parties want prosperity and development in the country.

