DG ISI calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan, DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed exchanged views on matters related to national security during their meeting at PM House.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sources said that DG-ISI has held its second meeting with PM Imran Khan since April 13.

Earlier, DG-ISI had attended a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa where they discussed coronavirus pandemic, national security and internal affairs of the country.

