DG ISI calls on PM Imran Khan, discusses national security

ISLAMABAD: Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has met Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM House, ARY News reported on Friday.

The top spy Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed called on PM Imran Khan at PM House today where they exchanged views on matters related to national security.

The last meeting between the ISI chief and PM Khan was held in November last year in which they discussed security matters of the country.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed had been appointed as new Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) on June 16.

