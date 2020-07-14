PM Imran Khan to visit construction site of Diamer Bhasha Dam today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the site of Diamer Bhasha Dam to review progress on the project on Wednesday (today), ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister will visit the construction site of the world’s biggest RCC dam, to be built on the River Indus, and review the pace and quality of the construction works.

The dam would be helpful in storing 8,100,000 acre-feet water, with 6,400,000 acre-feet water to be utilized for the country’s needs.

The construction of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam would help to increase the water storage capacity of the country from 30 days to 48 days. It would also help in generating 18.10 billion units of electricity at low cost along with fulfilling needs of 3,000,000 acres of irrigation lands.

The dam has a capacity to produce 4500 megawatts of electricity and could help in saving US$2.48 billion annually in terms of fuel charges.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 11 directed to immediately start the construction work of Diamer Bhasha Dam which would generate 1,6500 employment.

PM Imran Khan Khan was briefed over the progress of the construction work of Diamer Bhasha Dam which was pending for decades due to different reasons.

He was apprised that the construction of the dam will generate 16,500 employment while the local industry will be promoted following the usage of cement and steel.

He said that the federal government has prioritised to secure water resources and the construction of dams in Pakistan would also assist the government to overcome the power crisis.

