Development budget for education reaches Rs35 bln in PTI tenure, PM told

ISLAMABAD: The overall development budget for education sector has reached Rs35 billion during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with the inclusion of up to Rs7 billion expenditures on the knowledge economy, ARY News reported on Friday.

The statistics were briefed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan in a high-level meeting chaired by him to review matters related to the education system and reformations in the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The meeting was attended by Asad Umar, Shafqat Mahmood, Usman Dar, Moeed Yusuf and HEC chairman.

During his briefing, HEC chairman said the current government had raised the development budget for the education sector up to Rs29 billion which remained only Rs14 billion during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

He ruled out the claims for any cut made in the education budget by the federal government and termed the allegations as propaganda.

He added that the authorities will spend Rs6-7 billion on the knowledge economy, whereas, the overall development budget for education sector reaches Rs35 billion.

PM Imran Khan said that the education budget could be doubled only but the government cannot reduce it. He added that the federal government believes in an educated society and additional funds will be immediately allocated to the sector whenever it is needed.

The premier urged to ensure proper utilisation of resources as the government is very focused to educate the youth of the country. He reiterated that Rs130 billion will be spent on Kamyab Jawan programme.

PM Khan ordered to include tasawwuf in the curriculum of all universities besides raising the standard of PhD and research-related education.

