Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Ehsas Saylani Langar Scheme in Islamabad today [Monday] to provide free food to the needy of the country.

The Langar scheme is an important component of the government’s social protection program Ehsaas aimed at poverty alleviation in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed that, in the first phase of the Langar scheme, the program will be started at 112 different places.

Speaking on the concept of the initiative, the prime minister said: “We are following the golden guiding principles of the welfare state of Medina which was constituted by our Prophet (SAWW), we are trying to bring people out of abject poverty and provide them a better living standard through the wide-ranging program.”

“The state of Medina was not established within a day, it took great struggle and sacrifice, God demands from us, as Muslims to establish Islam and his chosen system of governance on earth.”

Imran Khan added that the government was trying to help the business community so that they could thrive and earn revenue for the country, which can then be diverted towards the poor and needy of the community.

“The sole purpose of giving opportunities and leverage to the business community is to strengthen them and make sure that they give back to the country, which can then be used to empower the powerless and bring people out of abject poverty and instill them with skill and education,” said the prime minister.

The scheme, currently being launched from the federal capital, will later be expanded to the entire country.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said that Ehsaas Langar Scheme will help in reducing inequality and invest in people through a public-private partnership model.

In a statement on Sunday (yesterday), she said, “Ehsaas is opening its first Langar in Islamabad in collaboration with Saylani Welfare International Trust, where free charity food will be distributed regularly among the deserving and marginalized segments.

Dr Sania Nishtar said it is the first scheme being set up under public-private partnership under Ehsaas program. She said the scheme will be extended in other parts of the country to provide everyday meals to people in need.

