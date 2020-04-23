PM Imran Khan to participate in Ehsaas Telethon today

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate in a wide-ranging Ehsaas Telethon transmission today for fundraising to fight COVID-19, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Ehsaas Telethon for the corona relief fund will be telecast live on ARY News at 4:00 pm.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that a large number of philanthropists and humanitarians would be part of the Ehsaas telethon transmission. The donations would be made to an account in the Karachi branch of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

Earlier, the prime minister appealed to the masses to join the telethon at 4:00 pm on Thursday.

He said that Ehsaas Telethon would be telecasted live on Thursday to collect funds for those affected by coronavirus lockdown in the country.

In his message posted on the official PTI Twitter account, the prime minister said the government was spending money to support lockdown affectees, however, they need more money to cater the rising numbers.

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 1 while participating in ARY Digital Network’s telethon to collect donations for PM’s Relief Fund to fight COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the Pakistanis have always fought unitedly in a difficult time and the nation will also win the war against the pandemic.

Imran Khan reiterated that the federal government announced the country’s biggest-ever $8 billion worth relief package for the nationals to fight the pandemic

