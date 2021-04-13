PM Imran Khan briefed on electronic voting system

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting on the electronic voting system in Islamabad here on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, a practical demonstration of the two-way voting system machine was presented to the prime minister.

The proposed voting system will provide both electronic and paper trail of the electoral process which will ensure safe transparency in the elections.

The meeting was informed that the proposed voting system is being used successfully in a number of countries including Korea. The system also has security certifications to prevent hacking.

On February 22, the Ministry of Science and Technology announced that it had developed an electronic voting machine.

Briefing about the machine in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary had said the machine is comprised of two parts; one representing election symbols while the other part will be with the presiding officer.

Fawad Chaudhry had said that only the presiding officer would be able to turn on the machine and voters would be able to cast their vote by clicking on any symbol through the electronic voting machine.

