ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated the incumbent government’s resolve to ensure transparency in the electoral process in the country.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, prime minister Imran Khan issued directives for making the process of use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections transparent and fulfilling all legal requirements in this regard.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کی زیر صدارت ملک میں انتخابی عمل میں الیکٹرانک ووٹنگ مشین کے استعمال پر بریفنگ- pic.twitter.com/0ImixYuttv — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 17, 2021

“The use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) is the only option to prevent rigging and make the electoral process transparent,” he said. Billing overseas Pakistanis as Pakistan’s asset, he resolved that they will be made part of the country’s electoral process.

PM Imran Khan instructed that the process of electoral reforms, electronic voting and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis be completed at the earliest.

At the start of the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the progress thus far made towards use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and legislation thereof.

