Give respect to get respect from PM Imran Khan, Fawad asks opposition  

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday lashed out at the opposition parties for criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that if opposition parties wanted to get respect from the premier than they should also have to respect him, ARY NEWS reported.

“Opposition neither has any respect for the state institutions nor it cares for the country,” he said while speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Power Play, and further asked as to how they could hold talks with an opposition trying to get hold of their collar.

Fawad Chaudhry warned that the opposition does not know what the government could do with them.

He said that Imran Khan had categorically stated that he would not give any relief on corruption cases.

He further lamented the opposition parties for calling for reforms and said that they blow whistles during the Parliament’s session and talk of reforms.

On price control of basic food items, he said that besides the responsibility of the federal government, the provincial authorities also bear the responsibility to control the prices.

Shedding light on the flour crisis, he said that the Sindh government refused to release wheat to mill owners on the recommended time, which led to a hike in flour prices. “We ordered them to import wheat in January but they defied it,” the minister said adding that now it has been imported after a hike in prices.

Fawad Chaudhry further defended the appointment of technocrats in the federal cabinet and said that Nadeem Babar is a technocrat and an expert in his field and had even served during the PPP tenure.

