PM Imran Khan to preside over Federal Cabinet Committee meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Federal Cabinet meets today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, the cabinet is scheduled to discuss the overall political and economic situation of the country.

According to sources privy to the government, the cabinet will consider regulating the contract of employees working under the power distribution companies. The cabinet will also analyse the progress achieved on the Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP).

The cabinet will also discuss new recommendations about the interest of the general public of Pakistan. The meeting will also approve the appointment of Community Welfare Attaches (CWAs) for Pakistani missions.

Sources further said that the matter of amending the Criminal Law Ordinance, 2019, and privatisation of public assets will also be discussed during today’s meeting.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will brief the committee about his efforts to highlight the issue at the international level.

The cabinet members will brief the prime minister about the steps their respective ministries have taken for the welfare of the people. The meeting is expected to approve community welfare projects and regularize services of the employees of power distribution companies.

The committee is set to join heads on a 10-point agenda for the meeting.

