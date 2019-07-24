PM Imran Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is en-route to Pakistan after completing successful United States visit has summoned federal cabinet meeting tomorrow (Thursday), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Khan will take cabinet into confidence about his recent visit to the United States.

The PM Imran will also brief cabinet about the meetings held with US leaders during the visit.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had arrived in Doha for a brief stopover on his way back home upon completion of his US visit.

Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani received the prime minister at the Hamad International Airport.

Read: PM Imran to get exemplary reception on his return from successful US visit

During a meeting later, PM Khan and his Qatari counterpart discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to deepen ties between the two countries.

Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Trade Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant Zulfiqar Bukhari and Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mehmood are accompanying PM Khan.

During his three-day visit, the prime minister met with US President Donald Trump at White House.

He also met other key US leaders, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and addressed a large crowd of overseas Pakistanis in the Capital One Area in Washington DC.

The PM also had meetings with the delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Comments

comments